Hailiang Education Group (HLG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th.

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $97.85 million for the quarter.

Shares of HLG opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. Hailiang Education Group has a 52 week low of $37.84 and a 52 week high of $67.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.20.

Hailiang Education Group Inc provides K-12 educational services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates 9 affiliated schools; and 28 managed schools. It also offers management consulting, educational training and logistic, overseas study consulting, hotel management, study trip, transportation, branding, academic management, education resources, school culture, admission, finance, human resources, procurement, IT, internal audit, and property management services, as well as after-school enrichment program.

