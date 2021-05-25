GX Acquisition (NASDAQ:GXGX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.62 EPS

GX Acquisition (NASDAQ:GXGX) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $2.62, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:GXGX opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. GX Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.38.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on GX Acquisition in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GX Acquisition stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of GX Acquisition worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

GX Acquisition Company Profile

GX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

