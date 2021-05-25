GX Acquisition (NASDAQ:GXGX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.62 EPS

GX Acquisition (NASDAQ:GXGX) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $2.62, Fidelity Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:GXGX opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. GX Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.38.
Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on GX Acquisition in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.
GX Acquisition Company Profile
GX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.
