Grupo Lala (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) Trading 18.4% Higher

Shares of Grupo Lala, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) were up 18.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 4,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69.

Grupo Lala Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GRPBF)

Grupo Lala, SAB. de C.V. produces, transports, and markets flavored milk and beverages in Mexico. The company offers drinks, creams, milks, butter and margarine, chesses, smoothies yogurts, drinkable yogurts, deserts, gelatins, hams, sausages, mayonnaise, ice creams, and other products. It serves customers under the Lala, Nutrileche, Nutrideli, Nutrilety, Vigor, Borden, Promised Land, Eskimo, La Perfecta, Faixa Azul, Amelia, Danubio, Mesa, Fong, Serrabella, LecoYomi, Chiquitin, Soy Vita, Aquafrut, Plenia, Chambourcy, Fiorelo, Mileche, Boreal, Frusion, Nordica, Skim Plus, Monarca, Los Volcanes, Yome Lala, Queen, Promise Land, Reino Jong, and Le Chef brand names.

