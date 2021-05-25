Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) to Issue $1.92 — Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.9241 per share by the transportation company on Monday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th.
Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $111.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 12 month low of $62.06 and a 12 month high of $118.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $178.89 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile
Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃfico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.
