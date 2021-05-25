Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) to Issue $1.92 — Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.9241 per share by the transportation company on Monday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $111.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 12 month low of $62.06 and a 12 month high of $118.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $178.89 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.64.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

