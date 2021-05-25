Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $613.00 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) will post $613.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Griffon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $634.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $599.70 million. Griffon posted sales of $632.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Griffon will report full year sales of $2.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Griffon.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $634.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.83 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 3.49%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Griffon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

GFF opened at $26.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average of $24.20. Griffon has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Griffon’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,924,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $141,128,000 after purchasing an additional 591,500 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Griffon in the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 15,791 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Griffon in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

