Graypoint LLC Takes Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 857.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock opened at $101.89 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $102.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.99. The company has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.75.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $2,666,851.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,374,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,208,110. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

