Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Shares Gap Down to $18.42

Shares of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.42, but opened at $17.84. Gracell Biotechnologies shares last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 2,632 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GRCL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gracell Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -7.95.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Finally, New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $770,000.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

