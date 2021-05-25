Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Position Boosted by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,083 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.35. 900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,926. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $35.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.67.

