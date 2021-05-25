Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Gap Down to $10.75

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.75, but opened at $9.95. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 25,011 shares traded.

GOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average of $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.77.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 7.43%.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

