GINcoin Achieves Market Cap of $299,709.46 (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. GINcoin has a market capitalization of $299,709.46 and $1.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GINcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0373 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GINcoin has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,443.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.57 or 0.06782846 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $734.30 or 0.01910069 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.61 or 0.00474995 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 50.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.09 or 0.00197916 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $249.82 or 0.00649830 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.17 or 0.00455666 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006140 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.19 or 0.00375066 BTC.

GINcoin Profile

GIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io . GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GINcoin is a GUI-based Masternode deployment platform that allows crypto investors to create and deploy their own masternode(s). GIN is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2Z algorithm and is used to pay for the services offered in the platform. “

Buying and Selling GINcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

