Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Takes Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 850,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,606,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,165,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period.

Shares of XAR stock opened at $125.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.33 and its 200 day moving average is $118.68. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $81.81 and a twelve month high of $129.35.

