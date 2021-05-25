Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYV. FMR LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 56,477 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 386.9% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 334,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,495,000 after purchasing an additional 192,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 724,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,927,000 after purchasing an additional 28,498 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $40.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.23. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.