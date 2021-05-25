Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Lowers Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,771 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 768.8% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 70,630 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 359,904 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,254,000 after buying an additional 10,389 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 38.5% in the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 10,793 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 131.9% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 9,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 11.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 101,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,143,000 after buying an additional 10,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $79.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.54. The company has a market capitalization of $228.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.91 and a fifty-two week high of $80.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $88,548,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,139,857,353 shares in the company, valued at $89,718,172,254.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,833,000 shares of company stock worth $727,623,560 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.19.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

