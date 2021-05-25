Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Invests $470,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $201.02 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $218.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.53 and a 200 day moving average of $181.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,215 shares of company stock valued at $46,849,109. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

