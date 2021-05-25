Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Acquires 90 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,201 shares of company stock valued at $15,374,386 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT opened at $252.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.71 billion, a PE ratio of 58.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.77%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.83.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.