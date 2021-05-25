Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Acquires 10,746 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 85.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $30.68 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $30.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.68.

