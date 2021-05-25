Gentarium (GTM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $86,941.90

Gentarium (CURRENCY:GTM) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. During the last seven days, Gentarium has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. One Gentarium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gentarium has a market capitalization of $86,941.90 and $8.00 worth of Gentarium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00056430 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.23 or 0.00370775 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.52 or 0.00189034 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003935 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $321.27 or 0.00837487 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Gentarium Coin Profile

Gentarium’s total supply is 5,388,528 coins. Gentarium’s official website is gtmcoin.io . Gentarium’s official Twitter account is @gentarium_GTM and its Facebook page is accessible here

