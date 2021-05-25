Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $93.87 million-$95.39 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.31 million.

GTH stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.62. The company had a trading volume of 13,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,911. Genetron has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.50.

Get Genetron alerts:

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). Genetron had a negative net margin of 699.36% and a negative return on equity of 19.77%.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Genetron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.