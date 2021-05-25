Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Genetron had a negative net margin of 699.36% and a negative return on equity of 19.77%.

Shares of GTH opened at $20.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.50. Genetron has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a PE ratio of -1.62.

Get Genetron alerts:

About Genetron

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Genetron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.