Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Genetron had a negative net margin of 699.36% and a negative return on equity of 19.77%.
Shares of GTH opened at $20.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.50. Genetron has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a PE ratio of -1.62.
About Genetron
