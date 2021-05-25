Genesis Shards Hits Market Capitalization of $7.47 Million (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded up 19.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 24th. During the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded down 38.6% against the US dollar. One Genesis Shards coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001627 BTC on major exchanges. Genesis Shards has a total market capitalization of $7.47 million and $451,418.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Genesis Shards Coin Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Shards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

