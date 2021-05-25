Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Financial Comparison

Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Generation Hemp and MercadoLibre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Hemp -1,948.59% N/A -71.28% MercadoLibre -0.29% 2.75% 0.62%

Generation Hemp has a beta of -2.18, suggesting that its share price is 318% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MercadoLibre has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.5% of MercadoLibre shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of MercadoLibre shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Generation Hemp and MercadoLibre, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Hemp 0 0 0 0 N/A MercadoLibre 0 2 14 0 2.88

MercadoLibre has a consensus target price of $1,750.24, suggesting a potential upside of 28.00%. Given MercadoLibre’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MercadoLibre is more favorable than Generation Hemp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Generation Hemp and MercadoLibre’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Hemp $90,000.00 430.30 -$1.50 million N/A N/A MercadoLibre $3.97 billion 17.15 -$710,000.00 ($0.08) -17,091.63

MercadoLibre has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Hemp.

Summary

MercadoLibre beats Generation Hemp on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Generation Hemp Company Profile

Generation Hemp Inc. engages in leasing industrial warehouse located in Denver, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Home Treasure Finders, Inc. and changed its name to Generation Hemp Inc. in August 2019. Generation Hemp Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps. The company also offers Mercado Fondo that allows users to invest funds deposited in their Mercado Pago accounts; and Mercado Credito that extends loans to certain merchants and consumers. In addition, it provides Mercado Envios logistics solution that enables sellers on its platform to utilize third-party carriers and other logistics service providers, as well as fulfillment and warehousing services for sellers. Further, the company provides Mercado Libre Classifieds, an online classified listing service, where users can list and purchase motor vehicles, real estate, and services. Additionally, it offers Mercado Ads, an advertising platform, which enables large retailers and brands to promote their products and services on the Internet. The company also provides Mercado Shops, an online storefronts solution, that enables users to set-up, manage, and promote their own Webstores. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

