General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,482 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in General Motors were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 388.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 729 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,729,390.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,551.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $56.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $63.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.81.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

