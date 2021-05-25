General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 11.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,007 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in General Mills by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 380.6% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills stock opened at $63.05 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.