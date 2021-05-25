General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

NYSE GIS opened at $63.05 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $66.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

