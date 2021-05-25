General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Shares Bought by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned about 0.17% of General American Investors worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GAM. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General American Investors in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General American Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in General American Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in General American Investors by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in General American Investors by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAM stock opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.76 and a 52-week high of $43.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.63.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

