Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Stock analysts at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GTES. Zacks Investment Research raised Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Shares of NYSE GTES traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.10. 468,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,414. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.19. Gates Industrial has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $881.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $364,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,799,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 13,415 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 166.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,950,000 after acquiring an additional 506,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.