Gary A. Sugar Sells 9,000 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) Director Gary A. Sugar sold 9,000 shares of Seabridge Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.25, for a total value of C$200,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$55,625.

TSE SEA traded up C$0.26 on Tuesday, reaching C$22.54. 43,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,313. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -93.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$19.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.00.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.13). Equities research analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

