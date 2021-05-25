Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Earns “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) target price on the stock.

Shares of GAMA opened at GBX 1,950 ($25.48) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,812.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,656.80. Gamma Communications has a 52 week low of GBX 1,160 ($15.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,984 ($25.92). The stock has a market cap of £1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a GBX 7.80 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $3.90. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Gamma Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 0.16%.

In other news, insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,759 ($22.98), for a total transaction of £439,750 ($574,536.19). Insiders sold a total of 104,285 shares of company stock worth $185,196,575 over the last ninety days.

Gamma Communications Company Profile

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

