Galilel Market Capitalization Reaches $7,964.18 (GALI)

Galilel (CURRENCY:GALI) traded up 9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. Galilel has a market cap of $7,964.18 and approximately $17.00 worth of Galilel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Galilel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Galilel has traded down 33.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Galilel Profile

Galilel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Galilel’s total supply is 19,802,513 coins and its circulating supply is 19,428,483 coins. The Reddit community for Galilel is https://reddit.com/r/Galilel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Galilel is galilel.cloud. Galilel’s official Twitter account is @GalilelEN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Galilel Coin (GALI and zGALI) is an open-source public and private Proof-of-Stake digital cryptocurrency for fast (using SwiftX), private (Zerocoin protocol) and secure microtransactions. Its main goal is to create a decentralized fully secure and anonymous network to run applications, which do not rely on any central body control. By having a distributed system, thousands of users will be responsible for maintaining the application and data so that there is no single point of failure. “

Buying and Selling Galilel

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galilel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galilel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Galilel using one of the exchanges listed above.

