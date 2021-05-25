Gala Trading 27.8% Lower This Week (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. One Gala coin can currently be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Gala has traded 27.8% lower against the dollar. Gala has a total market cap of $82.24 million and $248,547.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gala Profile

Gala is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gala is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

