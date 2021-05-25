Gainplan LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Gainplan LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Gainplan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Shares of SPEM traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.65. The stock had a trading volume of 30,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,540. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.20 and a 200 day moving average of $43.50. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.87 and a 12 month high of $47.56.

