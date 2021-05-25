Gainplan LLC Makes New $474,000 Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $2,349,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 23.8% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 70,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,000 after buying an additional 13,490 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,851,000 after buying an additional 1,285,208 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after buying an additional 15,701 shares during the period. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.23. The stock had a trading volume of 208,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,386,207. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The firm has a market cap of $82.28 billion and a PE ratio of -8.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.62.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 47,883 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $6,558,055.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 394,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,077,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $51,599,390.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 598,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,372,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 440,228 shares of company stock valued at $58,615,037.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABNB. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.90.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

