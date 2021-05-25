Gainplan LLC Makes New $254,000 Investment in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICLN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.60. The company had a trading volume of 157,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,312,365. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.14. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

