Gainplan LLC Has $381,000 Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Gainplan LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 649.0% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 20,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 17,874 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,844,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 55,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,015. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $61.57 and a 1-year high of $105.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.90.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

