Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.72

Shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.72 and traded as high as $12.23. Gaia shares last traded at $11.06, with a volume of 233,158 shares changing hands.

GAIA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.72. The company has a market cap of $212.36 million, a P/E ratio of 48.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Gaia had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 6.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gaia, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Maisel purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $109,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,744. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 12,012 shares of company stock worth $130,832 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 20.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after buying an additional 302,072 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 97.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 140,102 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 541,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after buying an additional 105,676 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 132.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 166,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 94,491 shares during the period. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

