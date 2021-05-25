FY2021 EPS Estimates for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Lifted by Analyst

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Campbell Soup in a report released on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.08. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.91.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $48.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.18. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $44.53 and a 52 week high of $54.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.58.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,494,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,203,000 after acquiring an additional 563,048 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 4,256,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,997,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 467.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,867,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,269 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,490,000 after acquiring an additional 92,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1,077.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,359,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,482 shares in the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 35.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

