FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY) Issued By Beacon Securities

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY) – Equities researchers at Beacon Securities dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Fury Gold Mines in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 20th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.08). Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Fury Gold Mines’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Get Fury Gold Mines alerts:

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fury Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ FURY opened at $1.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38. Fury Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $2.60. The firm has a market cap of $169.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Fury Gold Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,162,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Fury Gold Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Fury Gold Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fury Gold Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $839,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Fury Gold Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in its three flagship properties including, the Eau Claire project comprising 385 contiguous claims with a total area of 20,068 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; the Committee Bay gold project covering an area of approximately 280,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut; and the Homestake Ridge project covering an area of approximately 7,500 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.