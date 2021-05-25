Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fury Gold Mines Limited is an exploration and development company. It principally explores for gold. The company’s prime project includes Eau Claire project and Committee Bay gold project. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Fury Gold Mines alerts:

Shares of FURY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.44. 376,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,699. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38. Fury Gold Mines has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $2.60. The firm has a market cap of $169.68 million, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.23.

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts predict that Fury Gold Mines will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 108.1% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16,722 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in its three flagship properties including, the Eau Claire project comprising 385 contiguous claims with a total area of 20,068 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; the Committee Bay gold project covering an area of approximately 280,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut; and the Homestake Ridge project covering an area of approximately 7,500 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fury Gold Mines (FURY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.