FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Shares Up 4.6%

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) shares shot up 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $9.82. 9,206 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,179,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTCI. Roth Capital began coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FTC Solar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

About FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

