Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Shares Gap Down to $25.46

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.46, but opened at $24.73. Frontier Communications Parent shares last traded at $24.67, with a volume of 3,363 shares traded.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

About Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

