Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on FMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Nord/LB upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, May 10th.

FMS stock opened at $40.64 on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $33.84 and a 1-year high of $46.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.18 and its 200-day moving average is $39.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 6.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.8338 per share. This is an increase from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.94%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMS. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 923.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 441.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

