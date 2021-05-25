Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
A number of research firms recently commented on FMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Nord/LB upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, May 10th.
FMS stock opened at $40.64 on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $33.84 and a 1-year high of $46.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.18 and its 200-day moving average is $39.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.8338 per share. This is an increase from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.94%.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMS. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 923.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 441.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
