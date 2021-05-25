Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 246.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Freeline Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of FRLN opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average is $14.94. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $21.69. The firm has a market cap of $310.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.20). Research analysts anticipate that Freeline Therapeutics will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polygon Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,695,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. CHI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,361,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,853,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. 33.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

