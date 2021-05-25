Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 246.82% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Freeline Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.
Shares of FRLN opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average is $14.94. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $21.69. The firm has a market cap of $310.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polygon Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,695,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. CHI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,361,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,853,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. 33.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile
Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.
