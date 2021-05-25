Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Franchise Group Inc. is the indirect parent company of Liberty Tax Service and Buddy’s Home Furnishings. It is focused on the evaluation and acquisition of franchise-oriented or complementary businesses. The company also owns Buddy’s Home Furnishings, a specialty retailer engaged in the business of leasing and selling consumer electronics, residential furniture, appliances and household accessories. Franchise Group Inc., formerly known as Liberty Tax Inc., is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FRG. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.71.

NASDAQ:FRG opened at $37.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.61. Franchise Group has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $41.50.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $621.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.82 million. Franchise Group had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.94%.

In other news, CEO Brian Randall Kahn acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,342,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,340,368. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 30.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Franchise Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after acquiring an additional 37,228 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the first quarter worth approximately $374,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 9,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 319.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. 46.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

