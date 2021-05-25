Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FOJCY. Commerzbank raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Fortum Oyj from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Fortum Oyj alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FOJCY opened at $5.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02. Fortum Oyj has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $5.68.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.2658 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 4.91%.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.