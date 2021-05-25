Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Position Increased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,297 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FMX. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 68.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 144.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on FMX. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.80.

FMX stock opened at $82.88 on Tuesday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $85.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.36, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.95.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.35. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.5771 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 466.67%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

