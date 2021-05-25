Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FLUX. Maxim Group started coverage on Flux Power in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Roth Capital cut their price target on Flux Power from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

FLUX stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.66 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 0.73. Flux Power has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.30.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 439.98% and a negative net margin of 63.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flux Power will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flux Power news, Director Michael Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $112,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLUX. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Flux Power in the first quarter worth $31,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Flux Power in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Flux Power in the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Flux Power in the fourth quarter worth $542,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Flux Power in the fourth quarter worth $806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

