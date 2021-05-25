Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,121 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,447 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.07% of Fluor worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fluor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,765,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,799,000 after purchasing an additional 185,085 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,164,000. Towle & Co. boosted its holdings in Fluor by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,151,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,364,000 after acquiring an additional 578,857 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,538,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,569,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,584,000. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fluor alerts:

Shares of FLR stock opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 2.92.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.