Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Trading Down 0.2%

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.99 and last traded at $23.99. Approximately 113 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.04.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.50.

About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF)

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It provides its products for use in respiratory care, acute care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.

