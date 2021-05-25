First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Compass Point

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price hoisted by Compass Point from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $155.19.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $190.46 on Monday. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $99.97 and a 52-week high of $191.76. The stock has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 15.15%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRC. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.6% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $927,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 11,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

