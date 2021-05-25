First National Corp MA ADV Lowers Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

First National Corp MA ADV trimmed its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth about $634,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth about $1,879,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth about $433,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 452,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,128,000 after acquiring an additional 28,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth about $1,833,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.79. The company had a trading volume of 134,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,048,735. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $23.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.35.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

